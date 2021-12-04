Various News: Attendance For MLW and The Crash In Mexico, WWE Files New Trademarks, Clip of Austin Theory on After the Bell

– Court Bauer posted on Twitter that last night’s MLW and The Crash event in Mexico drew 5,000 people.

– As noted, Austin Theory is the guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. WWE has released a clip from the podcast in which Theory talks about getting slapped by Vince McMahon on Monday’s RAW.

– WWE filed trademarks for “Quincy Elliott” and “Fallon Henley”.

