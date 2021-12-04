wrestling / News

Various News: Attendance For MLW and The Crash In Mexico, WWE Files New Trademarks, Clip of Austin Theory on After the Bell

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW The Crash

– Court Bauer posted on Twitter that last night’s MLW and The Crash event in Mexico drew 5,000 people.

As noted, Austin Theory is the guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. WWE has released a clip from the podcast in which Theory talks about getting slapped by Vince McMahon on Monday’s RAW.

– WWE filed trademarks for “Quincy Elliott” and “Fallon Henley”.

