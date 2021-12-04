wrestling / News
Various News: Attendance For MLW and The Crash In Mexico, WWE Files New Trademarks, Clip of Austin Theory on After the Bell
– Court Bauer posted on Twitter that last night’s MLW and The Crash event in Mexico drew 5,000 people.
MLW. 5,000 strong last night. pic.twitter.com/5EZ6t6vaFb
— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) December 4, 2021
– As noted, Austin Theory is the guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. WWE has released a clip from the podcast in which Theory talks about getting slapped by Vince McMahon on Monday’s RAW.
– WWE filed trademarks for “Quincy Elliott” and “Fallon Henley”.
The trademarks are for: “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“
