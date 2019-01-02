Various News: Austin Aries Reveals His Busy 2018 Travel Schedule, Preview For WOW’s Debut

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter to share how far he traveled in 2018. You can see his post below, reflecting on his year and looking ahead to 2019:

2018 was amazing. 220,000 @delta miles flown worldwide, creating some of my fav matches and moments of my career. Now 2019 brings exciting change and opportunity. With that, come see my last two US mainland shows booked for this year on 1/4 & 1/5. @ZeloWrestling @WarriorWrstlng pic.twitter.com/QCnp2SrVHp — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) January 2, 2019

– AXS TV has released a new video previewing the Women of Wrestling on January 18th: