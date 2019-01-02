Quantcast

Various News: Austin Aries Reveals His Busy 2018 Travel Schedule, Preview For WOW’s Debut

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WSW Ring Warriors Austin Aries Impact Wrestling

– Austin Aries posted to Twitter to share how far he traveled in 2018. You can see his post below, reflecting on his year and looking ahead to 2019:

– AXS TV has released a new video previewing the Women of Wrestling on January 18th:

Austin Aries, Women of Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

