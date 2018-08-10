Quantcast

 

Various News: Austin Aries Takes a Shot at WWE, Preview of NJPW Roster in Fire Pro Wrestling World

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Austin Aries took a shot at WWE after they released a clip of him being confronted by Hideo Itami at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. You can see Aries’ post below, which slams the booking of the segment and the treatment of No Way Jose and Itami since they’ve hit the main roster:

– YouTube video game channel The 101 posted the following video looking at the NJPW roster in Fire Pro Wrestling World, which releases in the US for the PS4 on August 28th:

