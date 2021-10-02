Various News: Austin Theory Comments On Moving To RAW, Dave Bautista Set For Late Night with Seth Meyers, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– As previously reported, Austin Theory was drafted to RAW during the first night of the annual event on last night’s episode of Smackdown. In an interview after the show, Theory spoke about the move.

He said: “I am so excited my shirt is just gonna explode. I mean it’s already tight but it’s going to explode because Monday Night Raw just became all day! That’s what I say. I say all day. You know, it kind of works, right? Yeah. I’m just excited. I can’t control myself. You know, Austin Theory is only 24 years old, so I got a lot of time on my wrist. You like that? Yeah. That means main event and Wrestlemanias. That means winning championship after championship. I got a lot of time, I mean, whatever is great, I can do. It’s just how it is. Look at me.”

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– Dave Bautista will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers this Tuesday to promote his new movie Dune.