Various News: Austin Theory Taunts Kevin Owens Ahead of Tournament Match, Preview for Jay Briscoe Tribute Match at ROH Final Battle
– Austin Theory taunted Kevin Owens on social media ahead of their tournament matchup scheduled for tomorrow on WWE SmackDown. Theory faces Owens in the opening round of a tournament, with the winner getting a shot at US Champion Logan Paul later on.
Austin Theory wrote on X, “Advancing in this Tournament after I beat Kevin and his strong hand tomorrow😂 #AllDay #SmackDown” The post also included a picture with Kevin Owens’ face photoshopped over the character Hanson, portrayed by Chris Elliott, from the film Scary Movie 2. You can see that tweet below:
Advancing in this Tournament after I beat Kevin and his strong hand tomorrow😂 #AllDay #SmackDown https://t.co/y0wFdxTFZv pic.twitter.com/2jKJbObmM5
— Austin Theory (@_Theory1) December 14, 2023
– At ROH Final Battle, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli will face FTR and Mark Briscoe in a tribute match for the late Jay Briscoe. You can check out the preview video for the matchup below:
FRIDAY | Dec 15th@CulwellCenter | #ROHFinalBattle
🎟️ https://t.co/zr0La7pgbr
Fight to honor Jay Briscoe@bryandanielson, @JonMoxley & @ClaudioCSRO
vs.@DaxFTR, @CashWheelerFTR & @SussexCoChicken
WATCH #ROHFinalBattle exclusively on #HonorClub | https://t.co/BSskkm2mkj pic.twitter.com/s6oje0BGLN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023