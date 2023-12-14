– Austin Theory taunted Kevin Owens on social media ahead of their tournament matchup scheduled for tomorrow on WWE SmackDown. Theory faces Owens in the opening round of a tournament, with the winner getting a shot at US Champion Logan Paul later on.

Austin Theory wrote on X, “Advancing in this Tournament after I beat Kevin and his strong hand tomorrow😂 #AllDay #SmackDown” The post also included a picture with Kevin Owens’ face photoshopped over the character Hanson, portrayed by Chris Elliott, from the film Scary Movie 2. You can see that tweet below:

Advancing in this Tournament after I beat Kevin and his strong hand tomorrow😂 #AllDay #SmackDown https://t.co/y0wFdxTFZv pic.twitter.com/2jKJbObmM5 — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) December 14, 2023

– At ROH Final Battle, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli will face FTR and Mark Briscoe in a tribute match for the late Jay Briscoe. You can check out the preview video for the matchup below: