wrestling / News
Various News: Backstage Reactions Video For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, GCW Announces December Show
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has released a new video looking at the reactions backstage from their Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour. You can see the video below:
– GCW posted to Twitter to announce a new show to take place on December 8th in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will stream live on FITE TV. You can find more information in the below tweet:
* TIX ON SALE NOW! *
GCW returns to NA$HVILLE on Sunday, Dec 8th!
GET TIX:https://t.co/QYU42FVHS0
GCW presents
LONG. LIVE. GCW.
Sun 12/8 – 3pm
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/iaTdFZZDr2
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting
- Triple H on Why He Doesn’t Think Of Himself As ‘The Boss,’ Having to Deliver Bad News to Talent
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Uncertain If Steve Austin Would Return For Bad Blood, Austin’s Reaction to Injury
- Triple H and FOX Sports President Eric Shanks on Expectations for WWE Ratings on FOX, Shanks Thinks Smackdown Can ‘Rejuvenate Friday Nights’