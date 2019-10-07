wrestling / News

Various News: Backstage Reactions Video For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, GCW Announces December Show

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

– NJPW has released a new video looking at the reactions backstage from their Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour. You can see the video below:

– GCW posted to Twitter to announce a new show to take place on December 8th in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will stream live on FITE TV. You can find more information in the below tweet:

