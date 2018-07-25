Quantcast

 

Various News: The Bar Returns to Smackdown Next Week, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip, Impact Announces More TV Tapings in Toronto

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Bar vs. The Usos has been confirmed for next week’s WWE Smackdown episode. The winners will face The New Day the following week for a shot at the Bludgeon Brothers at Summerslam. Sheamus & Cesaro posted the following on Twitter…

– Impact Wrestling is set to return to the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Canada on August 12 and 13 for another set of TV tapings…

– Here is a bonus clip from last night’s Miz & Mrs. series premiere…

