Various News: Baron Corbin Heads Through a Haunted Pass, Video of KENTA’s NJPW Debut

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Baron Corbin went looking for ghosts in California on Sunday night. Corbin, who hosted Baron Corbin’s Haunted World on the WWE Network, posted to Twitter noting that he was driving through the supposedly-haunted Pacheco Pass:

– NJPW posted video of KENTA’s debut at NJPW Dominion from Sunday morning. You can see the video below:

