wrestling / News
Various News: Baron Corbin Heads Through a Haunted Pass, Video of KENTA’s NJPW Debut
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin went looking for ghosts in California on Sunday night. Corbin, who hosted Baron Corbin’s Haunted World on the WWE Network, posted to Twitter noting that he was driving through the supposedly-haunted Pacheco Pass:
Does anyone know about Pacheco Pass in Cali? It’s supposed to be haunted and I’m driving it tonight.
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 10, 2019
– NJPW posted video of KENTA’s debut at NJPW Dominion from Sunday morning. You can see the video below:
