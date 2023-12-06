– Today marks four years since the WWE SmackDown segment when Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler poured dog food all over Roman Reigns. Baron Corbin commented on the infamous moment on social media earlier today. He wrote on the segment, “That legit almost made me vomit. It smelled so so bad.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is set for a live show at Zanie’s Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee on December 21.

– Foley will also be taking part in a holiday-themed trivia night on December 13 at The Blind Rhino in Norwalk, Connecticut. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.