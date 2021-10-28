Various News: Baron Corbin & Riddick Moss Pick Their Favorite Survivor Series Teams, Note on Larry D’s Impact Wrestling Status, Impact Programming Notes,

wrestling / News

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Happy Corbin and Riddick Moss joined The Bump’s Matt Camp to share their favorite Survivor Series teams:

PWInsider reports that Larry D is still a part of Impact Wrestling. However, he hasn’t been in attendance at recent TV tapings.

– AXS TV will air Under Siege 2021 on Thursday, November 4. Also, the next edition of Impact in 60 will showcase the Asylum Years. Tonight’s Impact in 60 will highlight the late Daffney Unger.

