Various News: Batista Does Voice Work For Animated Show, The Rock On His Goals For ZOA Energy Drink, Ho Ho Lun Concludes US Tour

– Batista noted on Instagram that he recently did some voice work for a new animated series and got to work with someone he admires.

He wrote: “Got a recording session in yesterday with one of my all time favorite people/actors in the world(who shall remain nameless for now) for an insanely funny new animated series ( that will not be named at this time) that will be aired on (an unnamed outlet) … so basically I’m not at liberty to say anything but here’s pics of me yelling into a mic.”

– The Rock spoke about some of his goals for his ZOA Energy drink brand.

He wrote: “Strong growth. Not the sexiest of posts, but on the business side of @zoaenergy we’re staying sharp and focused on our big goals as you see here from our ZOA Senior Portfolio Manager.

Over 70,000+ retail locations across the US is ambitious so, I’m confident in our VERY hungry ZOA team and distribution partners, Molson Coors.

My #1 job is to create and deliver a GREAT PRODUCT for you guys and tell you the AUTHENTIC STORY behind it ~ but every once in a while I’ll pull the curtain back to show you some SEXY “blocking and tackling” that goes on behind the scenes. Enjoy your ZOA and THANK YOU for making our brand the #1 FASTEST GROWING ENERGY DRINK IN THE MARKET.

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!”

– Ho Ho Lun noted that his appearance at MLW Blood & Thunder last night was his final appearance on his US tour.

He wrote: “Just concluded the Ho Ho Lun US Tour at @MLW last night. The major reason for me to be here. A team of great people who create a great atmostphere to work with. This is not a goodbye, just a way to say hello.”