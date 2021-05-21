Various News: Batista on Starting Wrestling Late, Tony Khan & His Family Donate $1 Million to City of Jacksonville, Dusty Rhodes Blooper Clip

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) appeared on Ellen this week to promote Army of the Dead. During the show, he discussed starting wrestling much later in life at 30 years old. You can view that clip of Batista below. Batista stated the following:

“Really late, but I was at the point where I wasted my 20s in nightclubs. I was a bouncer from the time I was 17 until I was about 30. And I was broke and had no future and had two kids, and I was desperate. So, I was trying to figure out what I could do, and a I light bulb went off over my head. And it was like, ‘What am I qualified to do?’ And professional wrestling was the answer. And of course, I originally failed miserably at that, but of course, I just stuck with it. I found my way, and a few years later, I was world champion.”

– Alex Marvez tweeted that AEW President Tony Khan and his family donated $1 million to Jacksonville’s LIFT JAX and renovation of the city’s Eastside neighborhood through the Jaguars Foundation.

Our @AEW boss @TonyKhan & his family just officially announced a $1M donation to Jacksonville's LIFT JAX & renovation of the city's Eastside neighborhood through the @Jaguars Foundation. Another outstanding gesture to benefit Florida's First Coast #Respect — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) May 21, 2021

– The Blind Tag Wrestling account released a blooper clip showing Dusty Rhodes passing gas during an interview clip that was left in during an interview segment. You can view that clip of Dusty Rhodes below.