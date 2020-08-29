wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Ever-Rise Complains About Preferential Treatment on 205 Live
– WWE retweeted this image showing former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista) paying tribute to his late fellow MCU star, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away this week after battling colon cancer.
#WakandaForever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5nWaRhcKwk
— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2020
– On this week’s episode of 205 Live, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated the team of Ever-Rise (Chad Parker and Matt Martel). After the loss, WWE released a video where Martel and Parker complain about preferential treatment and talk about making changes to 205 Live. That clip is available below.
#EverRise is tired of people getting "preferential treatment" on #205Live, and @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE are ready to do something about it! pic.twitter.com/3Waz3CFI9j
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 29, 2020
