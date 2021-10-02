wrestling / News

Various News: Batista Says ‘Her Body, Her Choice,’ Latest Photo of John Cena in Peacemaker, The Rock Talks About Bull Tattoo

October 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Batista WWE Raw

– Batista noted on Twitter that he is a supporter of women’s rights and being pro-choice. Wearing a t-shirt that reads, ‘Her Body, Her Choice’, he wrote:

There are very few things in this world that I’m not open to discussion about. This is one of them. If you disagree, I don’t give AF. #HerBodyHerChoice #WomensRights

– The Rock posted a new video to Youtube in which he discusses the evolution of his bull tattoo.

– The Instagram account for the HBO Peacemaker series shared a new photo of John Cena in the series.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batista, Peacemaker, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading