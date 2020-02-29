Various News: Batista and Titus O’Neil Set for VIP Party During WrestleMania Week, Bobby Cruise on His Bound by Honor Surprise

– The Bullard Family Foundation announced that Batista and Titus O’Neil are set to attend a VIP party during WrestleMania Week. All proceeds for the event are going toward Frankie’s Friend and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. You can check out the announcement below. The event is scheduled for April 3.

Batista is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 that same week.

Join us for this VIP event!

The official WWE party during Wrestlemania week!

All proceeds benefit these nonprofits:@frankies_friend

Because of Jason@floridaaquarium @BGCA_Clubs @WrestleMania

Purchase Tickets Here:https://t.co/WBpYO4by5j pic.twitter.com/PP7YbFJiUw — bullardfamilyfoundation (@BFFTampa) February 28, 2020

– ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise sent out a tweet on his birthday surprise at last night’s ROH Bound By Honor event. You can check out his tweet below. Bobby Cruise commented, “It was a great night in Nashville. After the event, I walked backstage & was met with the singing of “Happy Birthday” by the roster who were lined up waiting for me. Great people. Things went a little wacky with the first cake but luckily, there were two.”