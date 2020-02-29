wrestling / News
Various News: Batista and Titus O’Neil Set for VIP Party During WrestleMania Week, Bobby Cruise on His Bound by Honor Surprise
– The Bullard Family Foundation announced that Batista and Titus O’Neil are set to attend a VIP party during WrestleMania Week. All proceeds for the event are going toward Frankie’s Friend and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. You can check out the announcement below. The event is scheduled for April 3.
Batista is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 that same week.
Join us for this VIP event!
The official WWE party during Wrestlemania week!
All proceeds benefit these nonprofits:@frankies_friend
Because of Jason@floridaaquarium @BGCA_Clubs @WrestleMania
Purchase Tickets Here:https://t.co/WBpYO4by5j pic.twitter.com/PP7YbFJiUw
— bullardfamilyfoundation (@BFFTampa) February 28, 2020
– ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise sent out a tweet on his birthday surprise at last night’s ROH Bound By Honor event. You can check out his tweet below. Bobby Cruise commented, “It was a great night in Nashville. After the event, I walked backstage & was met with the singing of “Happy Birthday” by the roster who were lined up waiting for me. Great people. Things went a little wacky with the first cake but luckily, there were two.”
It was a great night in Nashville. After the event, I walked backstage & was met with the singing of “Happy Birthday” by the roster who were lined up waiting for me. Great people. Things went a little wacky with the first cake but luckily, there were two. 🎂🎤 @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/3afXqSuknd
— Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) February 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz