– Collider reports that. Batista is set to star in action thriller “Killer’s Game” for STXfilms. “Killer’s Game” is based off a book and follows a veteran hitman named Joe Flood who is informed by his doctor that he has only a few months to live, so he puts out an open contract on his own life, only to discover that the lab made a mistake and he’s actually in perfect health — forcing him to battle an army of assassins out to kill him.

– Jim Ross’ new podcast with Conrad Thompson will be called “Grilling JR.” The show will follow a similar format to “Something To Wrestle With” and will be debuting in the coming weeks.

– EVOLVE released the following mini-docs: