Various News: Bayley Hints At Return To WWE NXT, MJF PPV Available Online, Impact Wrestling Debuts Chris Sabin vs. Alex Shelley Collection

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley reacted to Cora Jade throwing her NXT women’s tag team title in the trash on last night’s episode. Her post seemed to hint at a return to the brand.

She wrote: “Guess I have more work to do.

– Stonecutter Media has made their PPV ‘MJF – The Prodigy’ available for free on Youtube.

– To celebrate their match on tomorrow’s episode on AXS TV, Impact Wrestling has posted a video showing a collection of times Alex Shelley has fought Chris Sabin.

