Various News: Bayley Hints At Return To WWE NXT, MJF PPV Available Online, Impact Wrestling Debuts Chris Sabin vs. Alex Shelley Collection
July 20, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley reacted to Cora Jade throwing her NXT women’s tag team title in the trash on last night’s episode. Her post seemed to hint at a return to the brand.
She wrote: “Guess I have more work to do.”
Guess I have more work to do https://t.co/g2uvgBY3cv
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2022
– Stonecutter Media has made their PPV ‘MJF – The Prodigy’ available for free on Youtube.
– To celebrate their match on tomorrow’s episode on AXS TV, Impact Wrestling has posted a video showing a collection of times Alex Shelley has fought Chris Sabin.
