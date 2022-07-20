Various News: Bayley Hints At Return To WWE NXT, MJF PPV Available Online, Impact Wrestling Debuts Chris Sabin vs. Alex Shelley Collection

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley reacted to Cora Jade throwing her NXT women’s tag team title in the trash on last night’s episode. Her post seemed to hint at a return to the brand.

She wrote: “Guess I have more work to do.”

Guess I have more work to do https://t.co/g2uvgBY3cv — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2022

– Stonecutter Media has made their PPV ‘MJF – The Prodigy’ available for free on Youtube.

– To celebrate their match on tomorrow’s episode on AXS TV, Impact Wrestling has posted a video showing a collection of times Alex Shelley has fought Chris Sabin.