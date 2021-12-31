wrestling / News
Various News: Bayley Pays Tribute To Kirk White, No WWE Smackdown Tonight, Wrestlecon Marathon Streaming Online
– As previously reported, Big Time Wrestling founder and promoter Kirk White passed away this week at the age of 63. In a post on Twitter, Bayley paid tribute to White and credited him with giving her her first big break.
She wrote: “Kirk was literally the first person to give me a chance when everyone thought I was a joke. What you did for so many kid dreamers like me will live on forever. I’m going to miss you a lot. Thank you.”
– As a reminder, there will be no WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight on FOX. Instead, WWE will air a 2021 retrospective on FS1.
– Highspots Wrestling Network is running a marathon of past Wrestlecon events on Youtube.
