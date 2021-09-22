wrestling / News

Various News: Bayley Reacts To Bryan Danielson Thanking WWE, Sting Has A Message For FTR, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights

September 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Smackdown WWE

– As previously reported, Bryan Danielson wrote a message thanking WWE ahead of his in-ring debut for AEW tonight at Dynamite. In response, Bayley sent a reply on Twitter thanking Danielson.

She wrote: “Gonna miss having you around. Thank you.

– In a post on Twitter, Sting sent a brief message to FTR, who he will face tonight with Darby Allin.

He wrote: “FTR gets smeared TONIGHT.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT 2.0:

