Various News: Bebe Rexha on Meeting Hulk Hogan, Wanting to Learn to Wrestle, MC! True Long Island Story Episode 10

– ET Canada recently chatted with Bebe Rexha, who sang “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania 37. She chatted about being starstruck while meeting Hulk Hogan and wanting to learn how to wrestle (via Fightful).

Bebe Rexha said on meeting Hulk Hogan: “I was so starstruck when I met Hulk Hogan. He was in the corner and popped out. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I grew up watching the show and I also love The Rock. [I liked] when he would do the [People’s Eyebrow]. It was really cool being there because I grew up watching WrestleMania and WWE. I got to watch Bad Bunny, he killed it, and got to meet him backstage. He was playing Dominos, it was really cute. He’s awesome.”

She added on learning how to wrestle, “I talked to one of the guys and was like, ‘I want to learn how to wrestle.’ He’s like, ‘We’re so down.’ That’d be so cool.”

– Matt Cardona has released Episode 10 of his MC! True Long Island Story podcast. You can check out this week’s episode below: