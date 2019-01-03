Quantcast

Various News: Becky Lynch Battles Corey Graves on Twitter, Matt Sydal Injured

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Becky Lynch

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE announcer Corey Graves, calling him a “middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans” when responding to a tweet. The exchange began when Graves responded to a tweet from Bayley, saying he couldn’t wait for their “romance” angle…

– According to Wrestling Inc, Warrior Wrestling announced that Matt Sydal is injured and won’t be able to make his scheduled match at Warrior Wrestling 3 this Saturday in Chicago Heights, IL.

