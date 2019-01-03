Various News: Becky Lynch Battles Corey Graves on Twitter, Matt Sydal Injured

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and knocked WWE announcer Corey Graves, calling him a “middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans” when responding to a tweet. The exchange began when Graves responded to a tweet from Bayley, saying he couldn’t wait for their “romance” angle…

I can’t wait for our “romance” angle. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Me too. She could use it. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Of all the things I could “use” in my life right now, a romance with a middle-aged emo poured into skinny jeans isn’t one of them. Maybe you should wait till Monday to reply, you know, when you’ll have help with what to say. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 2, 2019

New Year. Same bootleg @TheNotoriousMMA act. You’re friends with him right? You should be better at it. @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/vk6de3c6bx — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

…and I look damn fine in these skinny jeans. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

– According to Wrestling Inc, Warrior Wrestling announced that Matt Sydal is injured and won’t be able to make his scheduled match at Warrior Wrestling 3 this Saturday in Chicago Heights, IL.