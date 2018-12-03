Various News: Becky Lynch Gives Advice To Dream Chasers & Entrepreneurs, The Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY Undergoing Name Change

– Becky Lynch recently spoke with MSNBC Your Business (via Wrestlezone.com), and gave advice she has for aspiring entrepreneurs in achieving their goals.

“The advice I’d give to entrepreneurs or anybody out there chasing their dream, your audience your customers are number one. You have to be focused on the consumer and being generous to what their needs are and listen. I think if you create a loyal fan base or a loyal customer base, then they’ll follow you wherever and you’ll be set for life.”

– According to poughkeepsiejournal.com, the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY will undergo a name change. The venue will be renamed the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center. Nesheiwat, founder and CEO of Gas Land Petroleum, purchased the naming rights for the civic center. He had the following to say about the change…

I have always thought it was important to give back to the community. …As a teenager, my first thrilling experience in life was at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center, when I went to watch a live wrestling match…I love this community and I feel like it is only right to give back, especially after all it has given me.”

The venue hosted the WWF debut of Miss Elizabeth, ECW’s Hardcore Heaven 1999 PPV, The Wrestling Album’s “Land of A Thousand Dances” music video, Razor Ramon’s first WWF Intercontinental Championship win, the infamous angle where Andre the Giant was attacked and had his hair cut by Ken Patera and Big John Studd, and many more events.