– As reported earlier, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing in this week’s season 3 premiere of Young Rock, appearing as Cyndi Lauper for this take on WrestleMania I in 1985. Becky Lynch shared a photo of her in costume as Lauper on Instagram, writing the following:

“Very excited to join the amazingly talented cast and crew of @nbcyoungrock as the iconic @cyndilauper. Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream, was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it! @nbc tomorrow night- 8:30 pm EST. Check it out! @therock @sevenbucksprod”

Also, Lynch’s dialogue coach Courtney Young tweeted on her appearance, “Yassss!!!! I had the pleasure of coaching @BeckyLynchWWE to portray @cyndilauper! That’s no easy feat when Lauper has such a distinct voice and Becky is a native of Dublin, Ireland but as always she knocked it out of the park! Check it out!🔥#BeckyLynch #nbcyoungrock @TheRock”

