wrestling / News
Various News: Becky Lynch on Appearing as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock, Shawn Spears Chats With Renee Paquette
– As reported earlier, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing in this week’s season 3 premiere of Young Rock, appearing as Cyndi Lauper for this take on WrestleMania I in 1985. Becky Lynch shared a photo of her in costume as Lauper on Instagram, writing the following:
“Very excited to join the amazingly talented cast and crew of @nbcyoungrock as the iconic @cyndilauper. Playing someone as groundbreaking and influential, not only in the music industry but as a feminist and someone who was instrumental in bringing wrestling into the mainstream, was both challenging and immensely fun and I can’t wait for you all to see it! @nbc tomorrow night- 8:30 pm EST. Check it out! @therock @sevenbucksprod”
Also, Lynch’s dialogue coach Courtney Young tweeted on her appearance, “Yassss!!!! I had the pleasure of coaching @BeckyLynchWWE to portray @cyndilauper! That’s no easy feat when Lauper has such a distinct voice and Becky is a native of Dublin, Ireland but as always she knocked it out of the park! Check it out!🔥#BeckyLynch #nbcyoungrock @TheRock”
Yassss!!!! I had the pleasure of coaching @BeckyLynchWWE to portray @cyndilauper! That’s no easy feat when Lauper has such a distinct voice and Becky is a native of Dublin, Ireland but as always she knocked it out of the park! Check it out!🔥#BeckyLynch #nbcyoungrock @TheRock https://t.co/rDBGpbKweS
— Courtney Young (@courtney_ly) November 3, 2022
– AEW’s Shawn Spears is Renee Paquette’s latest guest on The Sessions:
Shawn Spears is a true jack of all trades in the world of professional wrestling, but the AEW star’s biggest test — fatherhood — is just around the corner. Luckily, he’s ready to take it on. Spears swings by The Sessions to chat his son’s name, returning to AEW after his mother’s passing, his love-hate relationship with the world of pro wrestling … and the one title he’d like to win before he hangs up the boots.
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke Again Responds To Seth Rollins Criticism, Addresses If She’s Talked To Rollins Since
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still ‘Done’ In WWE Roles Following Investigation’s End
- Booker T On Why Fans Should Check Out NXT, Is Loving His Time There
- Chris Jericho On How AEW Moves Past Its Drama, Talks Filming Terrifier 2