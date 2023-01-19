wrestling / News
Various News: Becky Lynch Taping Appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Updated Lineup for UWN TV Taping in February, Bret Hart Opening Bar in Calgary
– Becky Lynch revealed on Instagram that she’s in Los Angeles today to film an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode will air on January 27 ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble (h/t PWInsider):
– UWN has announced the following lineup for the upcoming February 7 TV taping at the Irvine Improv:
* Willie Mack vs. Zicky Dice
* UWN World TV Championship Match: Jordan Cruz (c) vs. Jack Banning
* Peter Avalon, Bateman, and Kevin Martenson vs. Agents of Chaos
* Zeda Zhang vs. Savanna Stone
* Jordan Clearwater vs. Pap Esco
* TMDK, Invictus Khash, lord Crewe, Midnight Heat, and more to be in action.
– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart announced that he’s opening a new restaurant and bar called Hitman’s Bar in Calgary:
Join me this February as @hitmansbar in Calgary AB, Canada finally opens!
A place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate.
Please follow the restaurant & bar at: @hitmansbar
Grand opening details: coming soon!!! pic.twitter.com/RKJ92gT8uG
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Whether Saudi Arabia Would Change WWE, What It Would Mean For Wrestling
- Roman Reigns Reaches Longest WWE Title Reign in Over 35 Years
- WWE Reportedly Bringing in Indie Talent to Help Produce Women’s Royal Rumble