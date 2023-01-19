– Becky Lynch revealed on Instagram that she’s in Los Angeles today to film an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode will air on January 27 ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble (h/t PWInsider):

– UWN has announced the following lineup for the upcoming February 7 TV taping at the Irvine Improv:

* Willie Mack vs. Zicky Dice

* UWN World TV Championship Match: Jordan Cruz (c) vs. Jack Banning

* Peter Avalon, Bateman, and Kevin Martenson vs. Agents of Chaos

* Zeda Zhang vs. Savanna Stone

* Jordan Clearwater vs. Pap Esco

* TMDK, Invictus Khash, lord Crewe, Midnight Heat, and more to be in action.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart announced that he’s opening a new restaurant and bar called Hitman’s Bar in Calgary: