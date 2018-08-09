Quantcast

 

Various News: Bella Twins Meet & Greet Announced, Three Matches Set For Monday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Bella Twins will be doing a meet & greet on August 17th in Brooklyn during Summerslam weekend…

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for their Monday TV tapings at the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Canada…

* Kongo Kong vs. Brian Cage
* Cult of Lee vs. Lucha Brothers
* Rich Swann vs. Petey Williams

