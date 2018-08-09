wrestling / News
Various News: Bella Twins Meet & Greet Announced, Three Matches Set For Monday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
– The Bella Twins will be doing a meet & greet on August 17th in Brooklyn during Summerslam weekend…
JUST ANNOUNCED: The @BellaTwins are heading to Brooklyn for a #SummerSlam Meet & Greet on Friday, August 17, and tickets available TOMORROW at 10 AM ET! https://t.co/1eWeFhPQZB pic.twitter.com/CdkHUpxx6v
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 9, 2018
– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for their Monday TV tapings at the Rebel Complex in Toronto, Canada…
* Kongo Kong vs. Brian Cage
* Cult of Lee vs. Lucha Brothers
* Rich Swann vs. Petey Williams
TORONTO – we make our return to the Rebel Entertainment Complex THIS SUNDAY and MONDAY with another huge set of IMPACT tapings. Three big matches are confirmed for Monday!
TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/0hEPSlFHha pic.twitter.com/IV8NqJlGyv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 9, 2018