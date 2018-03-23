Various News: Bella Twins Will Be At Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Bayley’s WWE Network Pick, Muhammad Ali’s Wife At Wrestling Event

– The Bella Twins revealed in a new Youtube video that they will be at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on Saturday. John Cena will be the host and The Rock is nominated for Best Movie Actor for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Bayley, who suggests the WWE 24: Empowered special.

– Team Vision Dojo revealed that Khalilah Camacho Ali, who was married to Muhammad Ali for a decade and still promotes his brand, celebrated her birthday on March 17 at a Platinum Pro Wrestling event in Cooper City, Florida. She sat in the front row, signed autographs for fans and cheered on wrestlers. She will next appear at Team Vision’s I Believe In Wrestling event on April 6 in Orlando.