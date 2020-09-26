wrestling / News
Various News: Ben Carter Shares Sister’s Reaction to His AEW Dark Win, Tag Team Title Match Set For UWN Primetime Live
– Ben Carter’s first win in AEW went over big with a lot of people, but most of all his little sister. Carter, who beat Lee Johnson to pick up the win, posted video of his sister’s reaction to the victory while watching from home:
“My heart is pretty full today…
Below is my little sisters reaction to my #AEWDark win this Tuesday.
She’s been watching wrestling with me for so long and her love for it only made mine a thousand times stronger.
This one was for you, Mylie 👊🏻🙏🏻
My heart is pretty full today…
Below is my little sisters reaction to my #AEWDark win this Tuesday.
She’s been watching wrestling with me for so long and her love for it only made mine a thousand times stronger.
This one was for you, Mylie 👊🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dj95URUbB6
— Benjamin Carter (@bencarterbxb) September 25, 2020
– The UWN has announced that SoCal Distancing will defend the United Wrestling Tag Team Championships against The Real Money Brothers on next week’s show:
🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒:
The #UnitedWrestling Tag-Team Champions, #SoCalDistancing ☣️, will defend their titles this Tuesday vs. the Real Money Brothers 💵 at #PrimeTimeLive!
Order now via @FiteTV ➡️ https://t.co/PVMhlssQ3L pic.twitter.com/SWLDjPn5s5
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Agrees To Do Ken Shamrock’s Induction Greeting Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
- New Retribution Names For Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez Revealed, WWE Files Trademarks
- The Undertaker Discusses Why He Wanted To Change His Character For Boneyard Match With AJ Styles, His Reaction To The Match
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired