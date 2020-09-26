Various News: Ben Carter Shares Sister’s Reaction to His AEW Dark Win, Tag Team Title Match Set For UWN Primetime Live

– Ben Carter’s first win in AEW went over big with a lot of people, but most of all his little sister. Carter, who beat Lee Johnson to pick up the win, posted video of his sister’s reaction to the victory while watching from home:

“My heart is pretty full today… Below is my little sisters reaction to my #AEWDark win this Tuesday. She’s been watching wrestling with me for so long and her love for it only made mine a thousand times stronger. This one was for you, Mylie 👊🏻🙏🏻

– The UWN has announced that SoCal Distancing will defend the United Wrestling Tag Team Championships against The Real Money Brothers on next week’s show: