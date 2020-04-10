wrestling / News

Various News: Best Friends Joke About Botch In Dynamite Match, Free Match Featuring Rich Swann, Full NJPW in USA Show

April 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Best Friends Orange Cassidy AEW All Out

– On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy interfered in the match between Best Friends and the team of Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa. Fans have pointed out that he hit a suicide dive on Omega in full view of referee Aubrey Edwards, which should have been a disqualification.

Cassidy simply replied that he ‘fell’.

Chuck Taylor added: “haha I was supposed to distract her but I forgot whoops

– NJPW has released the full New Beginning in USA show from Atlanta, which happened on February 1.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from PCW Ultra, featuring Rich Swann vs. Matt Cross vs. Jake Atlas.

