Various News: Best Friends Joke About Botch In Dynamite Match, Free Match Featuring Rich Swann, Full NJPW in USA Show
– On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy interfered in the match between Best Friends and the team of Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa. Fans have pointed out that he hit a suicide dive on Omega in full view of referee Aubrey Edwards, which should have been a disqualification.
Cassidy simply replied that he ‘fell’.
Chuck Taylor added: “haha I was supposed to distract her but I forgot whoops”
– NJPW has released the full New Beginning in USA show from Atlanta, which happened on February 1.
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from PCW Ultra, featuring Rich Swann vs. Matt Cross vs. Jake Atlas.
