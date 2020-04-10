Various News: Best Friends Joke About Botch In Dynamite Match, Free Match Featuring Rich Swann, Full NJPW in USA Show

– On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy interfered in the match between Best Friends and the team of Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa. Fans have pointed out that he hit a suicide dive on Omega in full view of referee Aubrey Edwards, which should have been a disqualification.

Cassidy simply replied that he ‘fell’.

Chuck Taylor added: “haha I was supposed to distract her but I forgot whoops”

@RefAubrey sooooo we're just going to act like you didnt see this DQ from @orangecassidy? 😂😂😭

You are still my favorite ❤!#aew pic.twitter.com/vFEuYBOrjp — Shaeden (@DrealityChaser) April 9, 2020

I fell. — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) April 9, 2020

haha I was supposed to distract her but I forgot whoops — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) April 9, 2020

– NJPW has released the full New Beginning in USA show from Atlanta, which happened on February 1.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from PCW Ultra, featuring Rich Swann vs. Matt Cross vs. Jake Atlas.