Various News: Beth Phoenix on Clip of Bret Hart Talking to a Young Edge on 1992 Talk Show, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong

– A vintage clip recently surfaced on social media this week showing then WWE Superstar Bret Hart giving advice to a young then 19-year-old Edge on a talk show in 1992. The clip shows Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on getting hired by WWE. Joe E. Legend is also in the clip, which you can see below.

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life wife of Edge, Beth Phoenix, also commented on the clip. She noted, “I cannot believe how much Lyric looks like her Dad. It’s astounding. Amazing video.” She also added, “Also, how classy and lovely is @BretHart when speaking truths to up and comers?”

– There’s quite a bit of wrestling programming on tonight, including a new episode of NJPW Strong on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* 1st Match: David Finlay, Brogan Finlay, Will AllDay, Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi vs Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, The DKC & Kevin Knight

* 2nd Match: Chris Dickinson & Robbie Eagles vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey)

* 3rd Match: LA Dojo (Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks) vs United Empire (Will Ospreay & ???)

* Main event: Texas Bullrope Match: Juice Robinson vs Hikuleo

Singles record: 1-0 Robinson