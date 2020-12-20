Various News: Beth Phoenix Praises Chyna, WWN Proving Ground Special, Tribute to the Troops Exclusive

– In a post on Twitter, Beth Phoenix paid tribute to the late Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna. She was responding to a photoshop image of a match between the two.

She wrote: “Joanie redefined the role and image of a woman for me. I can’t tell you how much I wanted the chance to make this moment happen. Chyna’s influence on me and the evolution of the female role model cannot be forgotten or understated. #ThankYouJoanie”

Joanie redefined the role and image of a woman for me. I can’t tell you how much I wanted the chance to make this moment happen. Chyna’s influence on me and the evolution of the female role model cannot be forgotten or understated. #ThankYouJoanie pic.twitter.com/x9DTfyQ9VX — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) December 20, 2020

– The latest episode of WWN Proving Ground is online.

– Here is an exclusive performance from WWE Tribute to the Troops, featuring Hardy’s “Rednecker.”