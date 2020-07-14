wrestling / News

Various News: Beyond Wrestling Reaches 2.5 Million YouTube Subscribers, Mance Warner vs. Tony Deppen Set for Deathmatch Circus, New Match Set for GCW Keep in Touch

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Beyond Wrestling

– Beyond Wrestling announced that the promotion has reached more than 2.5 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel. You can view the announcement from Beyond Wrestling below.

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Mance Warner will face Tony Deppen at Deathmatch Circus Vol. 4. The card is scheduled for Friday, August 7 in Millville, New Jersey. You can check out that match announcement in the embedded tweet below.

– Meanwhile, GCW has announced that Calvin Tankman will face KTB for the Keep In Touch event. The card is scheduled for August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be held at White River State Park.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beyond Wrestling, GCW, ICW No Holds Barred, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading