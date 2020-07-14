wrestling / News
Various News: Beyond Wrestling Reaches 2.5 Million YouTube Subscribers, Mance Warner vs. Tony Deppen Set for Deathmatch Circus, New Match Set for GCW Keep in Touch
– Beyond Wrestling announced that the promotion has reached more than 2.5 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel. You can view the announcement from Beyond Wrestling below.
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Mance Warner will face Tony Deppen at Deathmatch Circus Vol. 4. The card is scheduled for Friday, August 7 in Millville, New Jersey. You can check out that match announcement in the embedded tweet below.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
WELCOME TO THE CIRCUS 🎪
MANCE WARNER vs TONY DEEPEN
Friday August 7th NHB 4 – Millville NJ #NHB4
Tickets – 1ST & 2ND ROW IS SOLD OUT! 3RD ROW & GA LEFT! GA IS ALLOWED TO BRING THEIR OWN CHAIR!
MAKE YOUR MOVE – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 pic.twitter.com/2EUAcdyyJ8
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 13, 2020
– Meanwhile, GCW has announced that Calvin Tankman will face KTB for the Keep In Touch event. The card is scheduled for August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be held at White River State Park.
GCW returns to Indianapolis on August 2nd!
Just Signed:
CALVIN TANKMAN
vs
KTB
Tickets on sale NOW!https://t.co/AmHZIeCS46
Plus
Dickinson vs AJ
Gage vs Cole
GCW presents
Keep in Touch
Sunday 8/2 – 5PM
White River State Park
Indianapolis IN
More matches TBA!
More Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ngXajtNsSI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 14, 2020
