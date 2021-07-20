Various News: Bianca Belair Celebrates 100 Days as Champion, Pro Wrestling Tees Offering Personalized Video Messages

– WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair shared a tweet today, celebrating 100 days as champion. You can view her tweet below.

Bianca Belair wrote, “100 of the bEST days of my life as your SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION! Thank you for riding with me…

NOW LET’S WORK !!!! #ESTofWWE #Smackdown”

Belair won the title from Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

– Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a new video service similar to Cameo called Shoot Wrestling Video Messages. Fans will now be able to order personalized video messages from notable wrestlers and stars, including Matt Cardona, Mick Foley, Chelsea Green, Colt Cabana, and more. You can see the full announcement below: