Various News: Bianca Belair Celebrates 100 Days as Champion, Pro Wrestling Tees Offering Personalized Video Messages
– WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair shared a tweet today, celebrating 100 days as champion. You can view her tweet below.
Bianca Belair wrote, “100 of the bEST days of my life as your SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION! Thank you for riding with me…
NOW LET’S WORK !!!! #ESTofWWE #Smackdown”
Belair won the title from Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.
– Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a new video service similar to Cameo called Shoot Wrestling Video Messages. Fans will now be able to order personalized video messages from notable wrestlers and stars, including Matt Cardona, Mick Foley, Chelsea Green, Colt Cabana, and more. You can see the full announcement below:
PRO WRESTLING TEES ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCT, SHOOT- WRESTLING VIDEO MESSAGES
Personalized Video Messages from Wrestling’s Legends & Top Stars
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, July 20, 2021 – Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to announce SHOOT™, a new video messaging service that gives wrestling fans with the opportunity to purchase personalized video messages from wrestling legends, All Elite Wrestling stars, and today’s top independent wrestlers. SHOOT™ provides fans with a direct connection to request custom video messages from hundreds of wrestling personalities, like Mick Foley, Colt Cabana, Britt Baker, Matt Cardona, and Blue Meanie. With an easy-to-use, familiar platform, wrestling fans can order a SHOOT™ video for all of life’s special events – birthdays, engagements, graduations, and general inspirational shout-outs.
SHOOT™ provides a new revenue stream for wrestling talent in addition to their Pro Wrestling Tee’s wrestler-owned merchandise store. SHOOT™ allows customers to conveniently purchase video messages alongside the wrestler’s apparel. The new service offers talent the flexibility and freedom to set their own video pricing, quantity of videos made available per month, and fulfill custom requests from their mobile phone. SHOOT™ registration is now open to wrestlers, managers, referees, and wrestling personalities who have a current on-line store on ProWrestlingTees.com.
Pro Wrestling Tees Founder & CEO, Ryan Barkan, says “Over the last year we have heard feedback from wrestlers about the high service fees charged by other video messaging services and we wanted to help put extra money in wrestler’s pockets.” SHOOT™ continues Pro Wrestling Tee’s mission to provide fans with a one-stop virtual marketplace where profits flow directly to the wrestlers.
Visit PROWRESTLINGTEES.COM to learn more about SHOOT™ and order your personalized video message today.
