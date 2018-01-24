Various News: Big Cass Misses Being on The Road, Full Madison Rayne vs. Deonna Purrazzo WOH Match

– Big Cass did an interview during the WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in New Orleans and talked about not being on the road. You can see the interview below. WZ reports that Cass said the following about being out with injury:

“I miss being on the road, I miss being in front of the fans of the WWE Universe. I miss being on RAW every Monday, I’m just really, really itching to get back. I’ve been itching to get back since I had surgery. It’s been constantly on my mind since I got hurt, just getting back to WWE and entertaining the fans once again.”

WOH Wednesday

– Ring of Honor posted the following full-length Women of Honor match between Madison Rayne and Deonna Purrazzo, which was Rayne’s return to the promotion: