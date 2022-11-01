wrestling / News
Various News: Big E Appearing on NASCAR This Weekend, Note on Upcoming Madusa Autobiography, New Episode of CCW Alive
November 1, 2022
– Former WWE Champion Big E will be appearing on NASCAR’s Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, November 6. Fans can see Big E during the NBC broadcast at 1:30 pm EST.
– PWInsider reports that a limited edition version of the upcoming Madusa autobiography, The Woman Who Would Be King, is in the works.
– CCW Alive released its latest episode, featuring some classic footage Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes, MVP, and Jerry Lynn. That video is available below:
