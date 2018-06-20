wrestling / News
Various News: Big E Comments on Requests For New Day to Break Up, First Four PWG BOLA Participants Announced, Zelina Vega Trolls Sin Cara
– Following his performance in last night’s WWE Smackdown gauntlet match, Big E responded to a fan calling for New Day to break up…
Please breakup the new day.
— Kevin Purl (@kevin_purl) June 20, 2018
I don’t pester you to divorce your wife! Leave us be! https://t.co/sYajJl0zdm
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 20, 2018
– PWG has announced that PCO (Pierre Carl Oulette), Brody King, Jody Fleish, and Ilja Dragunov are the first four participants entered in this year’s Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.
– Zelina Vega posted the following on Twitter, continuing to mock Sin Cara…
Hey @SinCaraWWE …#TickTock
HaHa HaHa HaHa 😈 pic.twitter.com/BPeTiMpFKU
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 20, 2018