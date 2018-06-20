Various News: Big E Comments on Requests For New Day to Break Up, First Four PWG BOLA Participants Announced, Zelina Vega Trolls Sin Cara

– Following his performance in last night’s WWE Smackdown gauntlet match, Big E responded to a fan calling for New Day to break up…

Please breakup the new day. — Kevin Purl (@kevin_purl) June 20, 2018

I don’t pester you to divorce your wife! Leave us be! https://t.co/sYajJl0zdm — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 20, 2018

– PWG has announced that PCO (Pierre Carl Oulette), Brody King, Jody Fleish, and Ilja Dragunov are the first four participants entered in this year’s Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

– Zelina Vega posted the following on Twitter, continuing to mock Sin Cara…