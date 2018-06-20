Quantcast

 

Various News: Big E Comments on Requests For New Day to Break Up, First Four PWG BOLA Participants Announced, Zelina Vega Trolls Sin Cara

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following his performance in last night’s WWE Smackdown gauntlet match, Big E responded to a fan calling for New Day to break up…

– PWG has announced that PCO (Pierre Carl Oulette), Brody King, Jody Fleish, and Ilja Dragunov are the first four participants entered in this year’s Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

– Zelina Vega posted the following on Twitter, continuing to mock Sin Cara…

