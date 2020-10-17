Various News: Big Swole on Swerve City Podcast Moving to WWE Network, This Weekend’s ROH TV Lineup

– As noted, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott announced this week that the Swerve City Podcast will be joining the WWE Network lineup. It was stated that AEW wrestler Big Swole, who was formerly a cohost, wouldn’t be involved in the WWE Network version for obvious reasons. She commented on the move for the show on Twitter, which you can see below.

Big Swole wrote, “The biggest congratulations to the team over @Swervecitypod on their accomplishment!! Super proud and extremely excited to see the fam succeed! Make sure y’all tune in and check em out!!!”

When a fan asked if she’d still be part of it, she added, “No I’m afraid not. But please still subscribe and check it out!”

