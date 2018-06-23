Various News: Billie Kay Celebrates Birthday, Chuck Mambo Offers Advice to English Football Player, and Full Chris Jericho vs. Edge Cage Match

– WWE Superstar Billie Kay of The IIconics is celebrating her 29th birthday today. You can check out some tweets from Zelina Vega and Natalya wishing Billie Kay a happy birthday below.

Happiest of birthdays to my mami, William Kay. Hope it’s wonderful!! 🎈 🎉 🍰 @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/ZMMlhnUw7o — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 23, 2018

Happy birthday @BillieKayWWE! I hope your birthday is wonderful! 💙💙💙 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 23, 2018

– Mirror Football reported on how PROGRESS Wrestling star Chuck Mambo gave English football player Harry Kane some advice after Kane was manhandled during England’s opening match against Tunisia during the World Cup.

Harry Kane given top tips for grappling with defenders – from pro wrestler @ThisIs_Progress https://t.co/h9QtTRsAd3 pic.twitter.com/KGS8rVB27e — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 23, 2018

– WWE released a full Extreme Rules 2010 match video. The match features Edge vs. Chris Jericho in a Steel Cage. You can check out the full match video between the two Superstars in the player below.