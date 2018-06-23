Quantcast

 

Various News: Billie Kay Celebrates Birthday, Chuck Mambo Offers Advice to English Football Player, and Full Chris Jericho vs. Edge Cage Match

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Billie Kay

– WWE Superstar Billie Kay of The IIconics is celebrating her 29th birthday today. You can check out some tweets from Zelina Vega and Natalya wishing Billie Kay a happy birthday below.

– Mirror Football reported on how PROGRESS Wrestling star Chuck Mambo gave English football player Harry Kane some advice after Kane was manhandled during England’s opening match against Tunisia during the World Cup.

– WWE released a full Extreme Rules 2010 match video. The match features Edge vs. Chris Jericho in a Steel Cage. You can check out the full match video between the two Superstars in the player below.

