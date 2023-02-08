wrestling / News
Various News: Billie Starkz to Make MLW Broadcast Debut Tomorrow, Pretty Deadly on WWE NXT Returning to the Road, Top 10 NXT Moments
– MLW has announced that Billie Starkz will make her MLW broadcast debut on tomorrow’s episode of Fusion:
THIS JUST IN: @BillieStarkz will make her MLW broadcast debut tomorrow night on #MLWFusion streaming on @ProWTV! pic.twitter.com/tDYHYHlJAA
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 8, 2023
– WWE released a video of NXT tag team and former champion Pretty Deadly speaking on how much it means to them to being part of NXT going back on the road for last weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Pretty Deadly competed in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles against Gallus, The New Day, and Chase University. Gallus won the match to capture the tag team titles.
#PrettyDeadly explains what being back on the road for #VengeanceDay meant to them.@KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KwYWtFhdty
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 8, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Talks His Initial NXT Signing & Releases, How He Was Cast In Twisted Metal
- Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts
- Jimmy Korderas Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Should Have Been Saved For Later
- Dutch Mantell Gives Update On Jerry Lawler Following Stroke & Surgery