– MLW has announced that Billie Starkz will make her MLW broadcast debut on tomorrow’s episode of Fusion:

– WWE released a video of NXT tag team and former champion Pretty Deadly speaking on how much it means to them to being part of NXT going back on the road for last weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Pretty Deadly competed in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles against Gallus, The New Day, and Chase University. Gallus won the match to capture the tag team titles.

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments: