Various News: Billy Corgan Appears On The Tonight Show, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Title Match Set For Action Wrestling

– NWA President Billy Corgan, along with his band the Smashing Pumpkins, appeared on the Tonight Show last night to perform their new song ‘Beguiled’. As noted, NWA wrestlers Mercurio and May Valentine appear in the video for the song.

At @FallonTonight. Always a pleasure. Tune in tonight at 11:35e on NBC. @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/2GCUi7AK6e — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) September 23, 2022

– Action Wrestling has announced a Independent Wrestling World Championship match for their October 7 show, with Shazza McKenzie challenging AC Mack.

On Fri, Oct 7th at ACTION, Shazza McKenzie challenges AC Mack for the Independent Wrestling World Championship! Join us live in Tyrone, GA or watch on https://t.co/c1pM4JDElA 🎟: https://t.co/S3l0kgZ7MG pic.twitter.com/zCp2AEWivk — ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) September 23, 2022

– WWE has released highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown with Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and more.