Various News: Billy Corgan Appears On The Tonight Show, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Title Match Set For Action Wrestling

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Billy Corgan NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

– NWA President Billy Corgan, along with his band the Smashing Pumpkins, appeared on the Tonight Show last night to perform their new song ‘Beguiled’. As noted, NWA wrestlers Mercurio and May Valentine appear in the video for the song.

– Action Wrestling has announced a Independent Wrestling World Championship match for their October 7 show, with Shazza McKenzie challenging AC Mack.

– WWE has released highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown with Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and more.

ACTION Wrestling, Billy Corgan, The SmackDown Lowdown, Joseph Lee

