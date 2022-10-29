wrestling / News
Various News: Billy Corgan Reveals New NWA US Tag Team Titles, Thunder Rosa Fan Mail Vlog, Latest Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
October 29, 2022 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of NWA USA, Billy Corgan unveiled the new NWA USA Tag Team Title belts. However, Wreckingball Legursky turned down the new belt, preferring his own (h/t Robert DeFelice). You can check out a photo below:
On #NWAUSA @Billy tried to present Wrecking Ball Legursky with a gorgeous new NWA United States Tag Title belt, but Wrecking Ball declined. Wrecking Ball prefers his own NWA US Tag Title for its charm and (self-made) nameplate. What will happen next?! @NWA pic.twitter.com/dKlFdUkUB7
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) October 29, 2022
– Thunder Rosa released a new fan mail vlog:
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s episode:
