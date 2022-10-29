wrestling / News

Various News: Billy Corgan Reveals New NWA US Tag Team Titles, Thunder Rosa Fan Mail Vlog, Latest Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA Billy Corgan US Tag titles Image Credit: NWA, FITE TV

– During today’s edition of NWA USA, Billy Corgan unveiled the new NWA USA Tag Team Title belts. However, Wreckingball Legursky turned down the new belt, preferring his own (h/t Robert DeFelice). You can check out a photo below:

– Thunder Rosa released a new fan mail vlog:

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s episode:



