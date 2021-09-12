wrestling / News
Various News: Bonus Clips From WWE ‘Never Forget’ Documentary, Trish Adora Possibly Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Additions To Highspots Wrestling Network
– WWE released their documentary ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ yesterday and new bonus clips are now available online.
– ROH posted a new clip that appears to suggest Trish Adora will be joining Shane Taylor Promotions.
“I’m going to make sure they know who @TrishAdora202 is.” –@shane216taylor pic.twitter.com/4AgXYL0kfT
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 8, 2021
– Here are the latest additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network:
Shoot Convos w/ Chris Hero: Molly Holly
The #HSWN is excited to debut a brand new interview series, “Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero”, and what an incredible guest for a debut show, Molly Holly! Chris sits down with one of the genuinely nicest people in professional wrestling and digs deep into her journey in the strange world of pro wrestling. Sit back and enjoy this “Shoot Conversation”!
Diva Diaries: Daffney (free to watch)
From Daffney Unger to Lucy Furr to Highspots.com Employee to The Governor then back to Daffney, its either an identity crisis or a talent with an extremely wide character range. It’s been a long journey for Miss Shannon Spruill through this upside down world of pro wrestling. A journey that started on mere chance when see was casted to be David Flair’s stalker for a few weeks in WCW, she parlayed this into a career that has spanned more than a decade. As we have seen time and time again, all Daffney needs to do is get one little pinky toe in the door and she can turn it into another television run.
This edition of Diva Diaries is a very special one because Daffney is among friends and former co workers on the Highspots.com interview set. Daffney is free to talk about the good times in WCW, her 2nd act in her wrestling career with TNA, and now her role in Shine Wrestling. For the first time ever on video, Daffney feels comfortable enough to open up about her career ending concussions, her interactions with Eric Bischoff, and admission of a bipolar disorder.
Needless to say, emotions run high for this edition of Diva Diaries with Daffney.
Warrior Wrestling: SwitchBlade Series August 2021
Warrior Wrestling presents the August Installment of the Stadium Series, filmed August 21st, 2021 at Marion High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois
“Switchblade”Jay White vs Sam Adonis
Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship
Thunder Rosa vs Kylie Rae
The Get My Shot Invitational 6-Man Scramble:
Brian Cage vs TJP vs. Alan “5” Angels vs KC Navarro vs Chandler Hopkins vs Dante Martin
Warrior Wrestling Championship
Trey Miguel vs Jake Something
Evile Uno vs “Top Notch” Jason Hotch
Marko Stunt vs Jacksyn Crowley
Warhorse VS Beastman
Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship
Aramis vs Mr. Iguana
Cole Radrick vs Isaias Velazquez
