Various News: Booker T Breaks Down Hypothetical Stratus vs. Banks Matchup, Justin Roberts Turns 41,
– During his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Trish Stratus’ recent comments about having some unfinished business with Sasha Banks and how retired wrestlers still have that mindset of wanting to return to the ring again to mix it up with younger talent. You can view that clip here:
– AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts celebrates his birthday today, turning 41 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday to #AEW Ring Announcer Justin Roberts! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/vysh5beBMB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2020
