Various News: Booker T Chimes in on Eddie Guerrero ‘B+ Player’ Comments, AEW Dark Elevation Clips, Dolph Ziggler Turns 41

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eddie Guerrero WWE Champion

– Earlier this week, there was a trending story on Twitter on a user who received a lot of heat for calling Eddie Guerrero a “B+ player at best.” The Twitter user also said on Eddie Guerrero, “People only hold him in such high regard because he is dead.” The user has since deleted the tweet. Booker T addressed the topic this week on his Hall of Fame podcast, You can check out Booker T’s response to the comments below. He had high praise for for the late WWE Hall of Famer, calling him an “uncanny” performer.

– AEW released the following promo clips from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:

– WWE’s Triple H isn’t the only wrestler celebrating his birthday today. WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler turns 41 years old today. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

