Various News: Booker T Chimes in on Eddie Guerrero ‘B+ Player’ Comments, AEW Dark Elevation Clips, Dolph Ziggler Turns 41

– Earlier this week, there was a trending story on Twitter on a user who received a lot of heat for calling Eddie Guerrero a “B+ player at best.” The Twitter user also said on Eddie Guerrero, “People only hold him in such high regard because he is dead.” The user has since deleted the tweet. Booker T addressed the topic this week on his Hall of Fame podcast, You can check out Booker T’s response to the comments below. He had high praise for for the late WWE Hall of Famer, calling him an “uncanny” performer.

– AEW released the following promo clips from last night’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:

.@Jade_Cargill and @MarkSterlingEsq are listening for the best offers in Hollywood and apparently here on Twitter with #JadeBrand. Tune in to watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/XPlV9juJR2 pic.twitter.com/59kwR4zYkX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

.@AndradeElIdolo and his new Executive Consultant Chavo Guerrero (@mexwarrior) are here to interrupt #DeathTriangle's postmatch celebration. pic.twitter.com/vTraC1sYeO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

– WWE’s Triple H isn’t the only wrestler celebrating his birthday today. WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler turns 41 years old today. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: