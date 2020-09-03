Various News: Booker T Previews MJF vs. Jon Moxley at All Out, Last ROH Pure Rules Match Video, Kellyanne Explains How She Sells Herself

– Booker T previewed Jon Moxley vs. MJF for this weekend’s All Out event on his Hall of Fame Podcast this week. That clip can be viewed here:

– ROH released a full match video featuring the last Pure Rules match to date in ROH from Best in the World 2019 featuring Silas Young vs. Jon Gresham. That video is available below. ROH is reviving the Pure Championship and rules with a tournament starting later this month.

– ROH released a new Kellyanne Ask Me Anything video where she explains how she sells herself in wrestling. That video is available below: