wrestling / News
Various News: Booker T Reveals Curt Hennig Wanted To Make Him New ‘Mr. Perfect’ in WCW, Ethan Page Shows Off His Toy Collection, Latest Impact Backstage
June 11, 2020 | Posted by
– During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story on the late WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. According to Booker T, Curt Hennig wanted to work with Booker T in WCW and make him the new “Mr. Perfect.” You can check out that video clip from his podcast below.
– Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page released a new vlog where she shows off his insane toy collection. You can check out that video below.
– Impact Wrestling released a new Backstage video this week, which you can check out below.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV
- Karrion Kross On If Going to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown Was His Choice, Working With Scarlett in NXT