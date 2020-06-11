Various News: Booker T Reveals Curt Hennig Wanted To Make Him New ‘Mr. Perfect’ in WCW, Ethan Page Shows Off His Toy Collection, Latest Impact Backstage

– During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story on the late WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. According to Booker T, Curt Hennig wanted to work with Booker T in WCW and make him the new “Mr. Perfect.” You can check out that video clip from his podcast below.

– Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page released a new vlog where she shows off his insane toy collection. You can check out that video below.

– Impact Wrestling released a new Backstage video this week, which you can check out below.