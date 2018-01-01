Various News: Box Office Update on The Rock’s Jumanji, WWE Looks at WWE Stars Looking Invincible, Next ROH TV Taping Dates

– The Rock’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle scored a strong $50.6 million in its second weekend, up a stellar 39% from its first weekend. The four-day total is expected to be $67 million. Through Sunday, the film has $169.8 million domestically after two weekends and is scoring overseas as well, with a $323 million worldwide take thus far.

– WWE posted the following video, showing WWE stars looking invincible…



– Ring of Honor has its first TV tapings of the year scheduled for January 20th in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds and February 9th in Concord, NC at the Cabarrus Arena. The company also has a live event on February 10th in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage.