Various News: Boxer David Allen Considering Becoming A Wrestler, Rick’s Cabaret On Chyna’s Hall of Fame Induction, Asuka Set For Appearance

– Professional boxer David Allen recently told World Boxing News that he’s considering becoming a wrestler in 2020 once he’s finished up his boxing obligations.

He said: “Everyone knows my real passion is wrestling – You only have to look at my social media which shows it’s a big part of my life. I’ve got a big fight to win on April 20 but the discussions are on-going for me to enter the professional wrestling world for 2020 with various organisations. I’m in great shape at the minute and want to box three or four times this year and give it my all. But then I’m up for making the switch and be a crossover star in both sports. I met Mick Foley a few weeks ago and that’s only fuelled my fire to follow in his footsteps, it’s not over the line yet but the talks are promising.”

– Asuka will appear at the Walmart at 400 Park Place Secaucus in Secaucus, New Jersey on Thursday from 4-6 PM.

– Rick’s Cabaret issued a press release on the news that Chyna is going into the WWE Hall of Fame. It reads:

CHYNA TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE WWE HALL OF FAME

RICK’S CABARET NEW YORK GIRLS REMEMBER CHYNA FONDLY

Chyna, as part of “D-Generation X,” will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The late Chyna’s contribution to the “Attitude Era” and sports entertainment will always be remembered.

Chyna was also an entertainer away from the ring. She was a guest DJ at the world famous gentlemen’s club Rick’s Cabaret New York where she made a lasting impression on the Rick’s Cabaret girls.

“She was such a warm and friendly person,” said Rick’s Cabaret girl Natalia. “All the girls loved her and she treated everyone so nice.”

Rick’s Cabaret girl Jennifer recalls a party for one of Chyna’s movies that attracted a sell-out crowd at the club, with a line of fans outside that stretched four blocks. “She made sure to stay until she had met and talked to everyone who had waited to see her. Chyna was a lovely person and we will never forget her.”

“I consider her a pioneer and a feminist icon,” proclaimed Rick’s Cabaret girl Diana. “She was very talented in many ways, and I bet she is looking down from heaven and is proud that this year’s Wrestlemania is the first-ever to feature women in the main event.”