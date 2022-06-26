Various News: Brandi Rhodes Previews Debut of New Brandi on the Rocks Show, John Cena’s Top 20 Greatest Wins

– Former AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes, teased the debut of her new show, Brandi on the Rocks, which debuts later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. It will be streaming on the Nightmare Family YouTube channel:

Join me for the FIRST "Brandi on the Rocks"episode TONIGHT @ 7pm est 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/fyv9VV2kUx 🍻🍹🧉🍸🥃🥂 pic.twitter.com/chrsapGA38 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 26, 2022

– In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut, WWE Top 10 showcased John Cena’s 20 Greatest Wins: