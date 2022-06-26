wrestling / News

Various News: Brandi Rhodes Previews Debut of New Brandi on the Rocks Show, John Cena’s Top 20 Greatest Wins

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Brandi Rhodes Image Credit: AEW

– Former AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes, teased the debut of her new show, Brandi on the Rocks, which debuts later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. It will be streaming on the Nightmare Family YouTube channel:

– In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut, WWE Top 10 showcased John Cena’s 20 Greatest Wins:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brandi Rhodes, John Cena, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading