Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals New Parenting Podcast, Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve Set for Impact
– Former AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has announced her new podcast project, 2 Lies and 1 Truth. The first episode debuts on Thursday, September 29. You can see her announcement below.
Brandi Rhodes wrote on the podcast, “My podcast is here!! 2 Lies and 1 Truth drops THURSDAY!!! Episode 1 has a guest you’re gonna love! Who do you think it is?! (It’s a parenting podcast, not a mommy podcast SO, could be a mom or a dad- and it’s NOT Libby’s dad).”
My podcast is here!! 2 Lies and 1 Truth drops THURSDAY!!! Episode 1 has a guest you're gonna love! ❤️ who do you think it is?! (It's a parenting podcast, not a mommy podcast SO, could be a mom or a dad- and it's NOT Libby's dad) 👀 pic.twitter.com/wKDKkajiHm
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 26, 2022
– Impact Wrestling announced that Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship against Crazzy Steve this Thursday on IMPACT! on AXS TV.
THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@Myers_Wrestling vs @steveofcrazzy for the Digital Media Championship!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/43RUbMX7Oy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 27, 2022
