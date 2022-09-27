Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals New Parenting Podcast, Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve Set for Impact

– Former AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has announced her new podcast project, 2 Lies and 1 Truth. The first episode debuts on Thursday, September 29. You can see her announcement below.

Brandi Rhodes wrote on the podcast, “My podcast is here!! 2 Lies and 1 Truth drops THURSDAY!!! Episode 1 has a guest you’re gonna love! Who do you think it is?! (It’s a parenting podcast, not a mommy podcast SO, could be a mom or a dad- and it’s NOT Libby’s dad).”

– Impact Wrestling announced that Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship against Crazzy Steve this Thursday on IMPACT! on AXS TV.