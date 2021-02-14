wrestling / News
Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals What Cody Got Her For Valentine’s Day, AEW To Stream Japanese Language Version Of Women’s Tournament, Tommy Dreamer Celebrates Birthday
– Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to reveal the watch that her husband Cody got her for Valentine’s Day.
She wrote: “My Valentine said he went the extra mile this year… he wasn’t kidding!!! Thank you so much my love @CodyRhodes.”
My Valentine said he went the extra mile this year…🤯 he wasn’t kidding!!! Thank you so much my love @CodyRhodes 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YoC15x2WVn
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 13, 2021
– Tommy Dreamer, who will face Rich Swann for the Impact World title at Impact Wrestling No Surrender tonight, turned fifty years old today.
Today is @THETOMMYDREAMER's 50th birthday.
He went to his first ever match on his birthday when he was 10 years old. 40 years later he challenges for the World Championship.
TODAY IS #NoSurrender DAY! pic.twitter.com/gM7p79X3Rx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 13, 2021
– AEW will feature a version of the Japanese side of the Women’s Eliminator tournament with Japanese commentary. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be there to call the action.
After the Mon, Feb 15 premiere of the AEW women's eliminator tournament Japan bracket.
The next day – Tue, Feb 16th at 9am EST we will have a special Japanese commentary version w/ @MTHaruo & AEW women's world champion @shidahikaru calling the action! ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/ACHcTxvaT6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2021
