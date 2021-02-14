Various News: Brandi Rhodes Reveals What Cody Got Her For Valentine’s Day, AEW To Stream Japanese Language Version Of Women’s Tournament, Tommy Dreamer Celebrates Birthday

wrestling / News

Brandi Rhodes Reveals What Cody Got Her For Valentine's Day, AEW To Stream Japanese Language Version Of Women's Tournament, Tommy Dreamer Celebrates Birthday

February 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Dynamite 4-30-20

– Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to reveal the watch that her husband Cody got her for Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “My Valentine said he went the extra mile this year… he wasn’t kidding!!! Thank you so much my love @CodyRhodes.

– Tommy Dreamer, who will face Rich Swann for the Impact World title at Impact Wrestling No Surrender tonight, turned fifty years old today.

– AEW will feature a version of the Japanese side of the Women’s Eliminator tournament with Japanese commentary. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be there to call the action.

